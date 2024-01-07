Chatham Capital Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969,418 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 416.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $710,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $109,888,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $135.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $138.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

