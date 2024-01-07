Chatham Capital Group Inc. Purchases 13,915 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,915 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $7,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of VEU stock opened at $55.28 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $56.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.
About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
