Chatham Capital Group Inc. Raises Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 5.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 1.0% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Public Storage by 1.3% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $298.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.55. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $316.48.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 109.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Public Storage news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,774.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673 in the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.57.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

