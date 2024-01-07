Chatham Capital Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,304 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.5 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $239.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.20 and a 200-day moving average of $218.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $246.99.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

