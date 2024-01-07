Chatham Capital Group Inc. Reduces Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,317 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 27.9% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 12.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 170,137 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.13.

NIKE Stock Down 0.2 %

NKE opened at $102.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $155.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $131.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

