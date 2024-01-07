Chatham Capital Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,980 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.4 %

DIS opened at $90.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $166.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.02, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.35. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.11.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Walt Disney

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.