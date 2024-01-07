Chatham Capital Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. reduced its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Encore Wire worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 2.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 2.9% during the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Encore Wire by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire Stock Performance

Encore Wire stock opened at $214.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.52. Encore Wire Co. has a 1 year low of $136.12 and a 1 year high of $221.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.16. Encore Wire had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $636.99 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on WIRE shares. StockNews.com lowered Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. CJS Securities started coverage on Encore Wire in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on WIRE

Encore Wire Profile

(Free Report)

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.