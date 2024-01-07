Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 111 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,779 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 75,634 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,338 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 558,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $62,017,000 after purchasing an additional 50,983 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,098 shares of company stock worth $1,840,120 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $136.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $146.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

