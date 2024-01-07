Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 123 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. cut its stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of CorVel worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in CorVel in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in CorVel in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in CorVel during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in CorVel by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 327.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CorVel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CRVL opened at $231.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.24. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.76 and a fifty-two week high of $255.60.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter.

In other CorVel news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.89, for a total value of $67,467.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,910.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.44, for a total transaction of $1,683,520.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 323,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,084,494.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.89, for a total value of $67,467.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,910.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,950,987 over the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

