Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 255 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Fox Factory worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Fox Factory by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,620,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,950,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FOXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.43.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $66.36 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $49.12 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.67.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). Fox Factory had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $331.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.68 million. Analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

