Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VYM opened at $111.87 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $112.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.22 and a 200-day moving average of $106.35.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

