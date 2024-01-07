Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $9,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT opened at $462.29 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $310.00 and a fifty-two week high of $487.84. The company has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $460.27 and a 200-day moving average of $441.43.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

