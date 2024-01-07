Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 349 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,344 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of ePlus worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in ePlus during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of ePlus during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in ePlus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in ePlus by 862.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ePlus by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ePlus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ePlus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS opened at $75.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.06 and a 200-day moving average of $64.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.20. ePlus inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $81.45.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $587.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.00 million. ePlus had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 16.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $32,196.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,637.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ePlus Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

