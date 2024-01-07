Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 90 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. reduced its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RLI during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RLI during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 129.7% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on RLI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on RLI from $151.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on RLI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

RLI Stock Performance

RLI stock opened at $136.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.59. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $123.04 and a fifty-two week high of $149.65.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $331.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.71 million. RLI had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 20.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

RLI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.25%.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

