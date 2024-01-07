Chatham Capital Group Inc. Takes Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,652 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 20.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 112.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 182,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,580,000 after buying an additional 96,641 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $744,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in OSI Systems by 1,272.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 18,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $1,881,041.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,155 shares in the company, valued at $51,977,492.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OSI Systems Price Performance

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $123.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.94 and a 12 month high of $139.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.17.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $279.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.96 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 15.53%. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Featured Articles

