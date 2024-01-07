Chatham Capital Group Inc. Trims Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1,293.6% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 66,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 61,444 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 19,488.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 176,292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,007,000 after purchasing an additional 175,392 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.1% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,761,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

TXRH opened at $118.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.06 and a 12-month high of $124.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.43.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 50.69%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $576,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,824 shares in the company, valued at $9,776,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,730,300 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.05.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

