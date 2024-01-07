Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,850 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,378 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 25,195 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,089 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,416,000 after buying an additional 19,654 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LNG. StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.67.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $167.57 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.30 and a twelve month high of $183.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.95.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.44%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

