Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Mizuho cut shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has $96.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Johnson Rice lowered Chesapeake Energy from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Chesapeake Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.18.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of CHK opened at $79.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.22. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $93.12.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 49.82%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 6.2% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 4.5% in the second quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

