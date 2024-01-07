Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.20% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $99,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 150,224.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 339,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $726,690,000 after buying an additional 339,508 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,560,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 82,050.6% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 257,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 257,639 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $10,948,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $51,144,367.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,733 shares of company stock worth $10,000,321 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMG. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,175.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $2,246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,259.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.3 %

CMG traded down $7.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,212.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,426. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,365.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2,348.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a PE ratio of 52.49, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,202.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,030.11.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

