ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.48

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.48 and traded as high as $1.50. ChromaDex shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 71,168 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

ChromaDex Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $1.42.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 million. On average, research analysts predict that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChromaDex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in ChromaDex by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 83,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 45,618 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in ChromaDex by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in ChromaDex by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 259,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in ChromaDex during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ChromaDex by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,570,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 21,438 shares during the last quarter. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

