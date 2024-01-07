Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.2% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.9% during the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $93.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.64, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.63 and a 52 week high of $100.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.97.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 62.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James raised Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet lowered Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.63.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

