ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of CLIR opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $42.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.00. ClearSign Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $1.75.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. ClearSign Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.15% and a negative net margin of 471.33%. Equities research analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 63,874 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 14,486 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

