CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Sell”

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $195.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $214.50.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $199.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group has a 12 month low of $169.23 and a 12 month high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $5.25 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,461.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CME Group

(Get Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

