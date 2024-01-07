Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.91

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.91 and traded as high as $29.71. Coca-Cola HBC shares last traded at $29.71, with a volume of 820 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($33.11) to GBX 2,400 ($30.56) in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average is $28.25.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

