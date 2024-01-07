Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cocrystal Pharma’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.34) EPS.

Cocrystal Pharma Stock Performance

COCP stock opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.27. Cocrystal Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $3.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.15.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cocrystal Pharma will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cocrystal Pharma

About Cocrystal Pharma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cocrystal Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:COCP Free Report ) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Cocrystal Pharma worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

