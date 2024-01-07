Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cocrystal Pharma’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.34) EPS.
Cocrystal Pharma Stock Performance
COCP stock opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.27. Cocrystal Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $3.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.15.
Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cocrystal Pharma will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cocrystal Pharma
About Cocrystal Pharma
Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.
