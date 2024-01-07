Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Bought by Seaview Investment Managers LLC

Seaview Investment Managers LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,906 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,120.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,355 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $153.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.83 and a 200 day moving average of $97.54. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $187.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $674.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.61 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,787,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $85,119.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,881.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 817,204 shares of company stock valued at $118,004,221. 33.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

