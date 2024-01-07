Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,307 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $79.98 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $82.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

