Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,482,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,687 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $64,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.95.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $43.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $173.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

