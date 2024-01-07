Comparing Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) & Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) and Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Smart Powerr shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of Concentrix shares are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of Smart Powerr shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Concentrix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Smart Powerr and Concentrix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Powerr N/A N/A -$4.46 million ($0.52) -2.83 Concentrix $6.32 billion 1.02 $435.05 million $6.69 14.51

Analyst Ratings

Concentrix has higher revenue and earnings than Smart Powerr. Smart Powerr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Concentrix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Smart Powerr and Concentrix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Powerr 0 0 0 0 N/A Concentrix 0 2 3 0 2.60

Concentrix has a consensus price target of $119.60, suggesting a potential upside of 23.24%. Given Concentrix’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Concentrix is more favorable than Smart Powerr.

Profitability

This table compares Smart Powerr and Concentrix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Powerr N/A -3.53% -2.82% Concentrix 5.35% 19.04% 7.57%

Risk and Volatility

Smart Powerr has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Concentrix has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Concentrix beats Smart Powerr on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage. It also designs, finances, constructs, and installs the waste energy recycling project to mid to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses; and provides project investment, investment management, economic information consulting, technical, financial leasing, and financial leasing transactions consulting services; purchases, repairs, and disposes financial leasing assets; sells and leases energy saving systems and equipment. In addition, the company offers waste gas-to-energy solutions comprising the waste gas power generation system that utilizes flammable waste gas to generate electricity; and flammable waste gases emitted from industrial production processes, such as blast furnace gas, and coke furnace gas, oil or gas to power gas-fired generators, as well as uses the waste heat from burning the gas to make steam to generate electricity through a steam turbine. Further, it markets its projects to the industrial manufacturers to utilize energy recovery projects in their manufacturing processes, including steel, cement, nonferrous metal, coal, and petrochemical industries. The company was formerly known as China Recycling Energy Corporation and changed its name to Smart Powerr Corp. in March 2022. Smart Powerr Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Xi'an, China.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions. The company's clients include technology and consumer electronics, retail, travel and e-commerce, communications and media, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and others, as well as global IPOs, social brands, and banks. Concentrix Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Newark, California.

