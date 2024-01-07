Compass Group (LON:CPG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,064.11

Shares of Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,064.11 ($26.28) and traded as high as GBX 2,136 ($27.20). Compass Group shares last traded at GBX 2,135 ($27.19), with a volume of 1,350,133 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goodbody initiated coverage on Compass Group in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,120 ($27.00) target price on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Compass Group to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,106 ($26.82) to GBX 2,400 ($30.56) in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.01) target price on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,140 ($27.25).

Compass Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Compass Group Increases Dividend

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,085.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,063.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,846.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a GBX 28.10 ($0.36) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $15.00. This represents a yield of 1.34%. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,733.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Group

In other Compass Group news, insider Palmer Brown sold 579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,050 ($26.10), for a total value of £11,869.50 ($15,114.61). Also, insider Petros Parras sold 1,406 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,015 ($25.66), for a total value of £28,330.90 ($36,076.53). Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,040 shares of company stock worth $173,286,130. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Further Reading

