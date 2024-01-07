ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Position Lifted by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,893 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $116.53. 3,984,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,476,084. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $127.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $138.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.71.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on COP. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.10.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

