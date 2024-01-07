Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Oak Asset Management LLC

Oak Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Constellation Brands accounts for about 1.8% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $33,036,421.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 681,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,177,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $247.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.91. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.45 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

