Contrasting Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC) and Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) and Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dakota Gold has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and Dakota Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avino Silver & Gold Mines 0 0 2 0 3.00 Dakota Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Avino Silver & Gold Mines presently has a consensus target price of $1.80, indicating a potential upside of 270.98%. Given Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Avino Silver & Gold Mines is more favorable than Dakota Gold.

This table compares Avino Silver & Gold Mines and Dakota Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avino Silver & Gold Mines $46.01 million 1.33 $3.10 million $0.01 48.52 Dakota Gold N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Dakota Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Avino Silver & Gold Mines and Dakota Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avino Silver & Gold Mines 2.77% 6.68% 5.51% Dakota Gold N/A -28.87% -27.91%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.3% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of Dakota Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of Dakota Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Avino Silver & Gold Mines beats Dakota Gold on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

(Get Free Report)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico. It also owns 100% interests in the Minto and Olympic-Kelvin properties located in British Columbia, Canada; and 14 quartz leases in Eagle property located in the Mayo Mining Division of Yukon, Canada. In addition, the company acquires the La Preciosa property comprises 15 exploration concessions covering an area of 6,011 hectares located in Durango, Mexico. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Dakota Gold

(Get Free Report)

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/Whistler Gulch, and Cambrian Unconformity Properties located Homestake Mining District, South Dakota. It also holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Barrick Option and the Richmond Hill Option projects situated in Homestake Mining District, South Dakota. Dakota Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Lead, South Dakota.

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.