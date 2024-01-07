Contrasting P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) and RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBCP)

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Free Report) and RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBCP – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares P&F Industries and RBC Bearings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P&F Industries 0.77% 1.08% 0.77% RBC Bearings N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.9% of P&F Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 51.1% of P&F Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

P&F Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. RBC Bearings pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. P&F Industries pays out 153.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for P&F Industries and RBC Bearings, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P&F Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A RBC Bearings 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares P&F Industries and RBC Bearings’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio P&F Industries $59.04 million 0.70 -$1.48 million $0.13 100.00 RBC Bearings $1.52 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A

RBC Bearings has higher revenue and earnings than P&F Industries.

Summary

P&F Industries beats RBC Bearings on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About P&F Industries

P&F Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, manufactures, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company provides sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers. It also designs, manufactures, and distributes industrial tools, pneumatic systems, gearing products, accessories, and various replacement parts under the ATP, NUMATX, Thaxton, and Power Transmission Group brands directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through a network of specialized industrial distributors serving power generation, petrochemical, aerospace, construction, railroad, mining, ship building, fabricated metals, and other industries. P&F Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1963 and is based in Melville, New York.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications. In addition, it offers mounted bearing products include mounted ball bearings, mounted roller bearings, and mounted plain bearings; and enclosed gearing product lines, including quantis gearmotor, torque arm, tigear, magnagear & maxum, and controlled start transmission. Further, the company produces power transmission components include mechanical drive components, couplings, and conveyor components; engineered hydraulics and valves for aircraft and submarine applications, and aerospace and defense aftermarket services; fasteners; precision mechanical components, which are used in various general industrial applications; and machine tool collets that are used for holding circulars or rod-like pieces. It serves automotive, tool holding, agricultural and semiconductor machinery, commercial and defense aerospace, ground defense, construction and mining, oil and natural resource extraction, heavy truck, marine, rail and train, packaging, food and beverage, packaging and canning, wind, and general industrial markets through its direct sales force, as well as a network of industrial and aerospace distributors. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Oxford, Connecticut.

