Contrasting Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) & Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES)

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) and Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Radware and Auto Parts 4Less Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radware $293.43 million 2.37 -$170,000.00 ($0.45) -34.91 Auto Parts 4Less Group $4.20 million 0.02 -$17.78 million ($7.74) 0.00

Radware has higher revenue and earnings than Auto Parts 4Less Group. Radware is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Auto Parts 4Less Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Radware 0 0 1 0 3.00 Auto Parts 4Less Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Radware and Auto Parts 4Less Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Radware presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.94%. Given Radware’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Radware is more favorable than Auto Parts 4Less Group.

Profitability

This table compares Radware and Auto Parts 4Less Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radware -7.35% -2.39% -1.36% Auto Parts 4Less Group -1,168.73% N/A -3,710.29%

Risk & Volatility

Radware has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auto Parts 4Less Group has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.6% of Radware shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of Radware shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Auto Parts 4Less Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Radware beats Auto Parts 4Less Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Radware

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, on-premise, and software defined data centers worldwide. It offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device that protects the data center and application infrastructure; Radware Kubernetes, a Web Application Firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle. The company also provides Alteon, an application delivery controller/load balancer for web, cloud, and mobile based applications; and LinkProof NG, a multi-homing and enterprise gateway solution for connectivity of enterprise and cloud-based applications. In addition, it offers ERT Security Updates Subscription, which provides protection from network elements, hosts and applications against the latest security vulnerabilities and threats; ERT Active Attackers Feed, a threat intelligence feed to protect against emerging DDoS threats, including Internet of Things botnets and DNS attack vectors; ERT Protection Packages; Alteon Global Elastic License that enables a high level of flexibility for ADC services across datacenters, private and public clouds; APSolute Vision, a network management and monitoring tool for cyber security and application delivery solutions; MSSP Portal, a DDoS detection and mitigation service portal; and Location-based Mitigation, a subscription offering that enables network traffic filtering by countries and regions based on the geolocation mapping of IP subnets. Further, the company provides Cloud DDoS Protection Service, which offers a range of enterprise-grade DDoS protection services in the cloud, as well as technical support, professional, managed, and training and certification services to its customers. It sells its products primarily to independent distributors, including value added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Auto Parts 4Less Group

Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc., operates as an e-commerce auto and truck parts sales company in the United States. The company offers automotive parts, including exhaust systems, suspension systems, wheels, tires, stereo systems, truck bed covers, and shocks for cars, trucks, boats, motorcycles, RVs, and other parts through AutoParts4Less.com. The company was formerly known as The 4Less Group, Inc. and changed its name to Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. in April 2022. Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

