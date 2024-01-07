Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Acquired by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,454 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP owned 0.15% of Copa worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the second quarter valued at $2,159,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Copa by 455.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,709,000 after buying an additional 227,672 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 43.0% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the second quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 147.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 257,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,440,000 after acquiring an additional 153,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE CPA traded up $2.28 on Friday, reaching $103.02. The stock had a trading volume of 217,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,544. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1 year low of $78.12 and a 1 year high of $121.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Copa Dividend Announcement

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $867.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.57 million. Copa had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Copa from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.14.

Get Our Latest Report on Copa

About Copa

(Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.