Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Copart were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 83,893.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,354,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,599,410,000 after purchasing an additional 72,267,882 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $256,878,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 96.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,523,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,076,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,939 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,635,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,577 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,008,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,140. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.02. The firm has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $51.53.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. Copart’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 580,765 shares of company stock valued at $27,384,320. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPRT. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Copart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

