Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLB. TheStreet cut shares of Core Laboratories from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $21.88.

NYSE:CLB opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.41. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $27.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.81 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 22.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 13,436 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $576,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 753.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 22,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

