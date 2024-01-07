Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,883 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.1% of Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $76.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.18. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $78.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

