Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. Buys 167,752 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4,351.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,752 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $16,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.20 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.01.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

