Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises about 0.2% of Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 56,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

ACWX opened at $50.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.64. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $51.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

