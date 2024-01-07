Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Holdings Reduced by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 984,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Corning accounts for about 2.8% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Corning worth $30,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,326,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,043,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Corning by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,601,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,114,880,000 after purchasing an additional 686,278 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,284,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $569,243,000 after buying an additional 445,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,953,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $563,232,000 after buying an additional 741,788 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW opened at $30.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average of $30.88.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

