Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) Shares Sold by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,601 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP owned 0.36% of Corporación América Airports worth $7,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,296,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,462,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,918 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the 3rd quarter valued at about $420,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. 13.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corporación América Airports Trading Up 0.6 %

CAAP stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.79. 95,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,265. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average is $13.50.

Corporación América Airports Profile

Corporación América Airports ( NYSE:CAAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $469.50 million during the quarter.

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

