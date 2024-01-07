Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by DMC Group LLC

DMC Group LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,091 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.2% of DMC Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $47,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.2 %

COST traded up $7.66 on Friday, reaching $656.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,930. The stock has a market cap of $291.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $462.22 and a 1 year high of $681.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $612.46 and its 200 day moving average is $573.04.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.40.

Get Our Latest Report on Costco Wholesale

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total transaction of $1,713,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,238,852.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,878,343 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.