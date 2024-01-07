Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Acquired by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $300,998,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $169,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $151,999,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTRA shares. Citigroup raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.87.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $25.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.81. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.49%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

