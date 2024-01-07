Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Bought by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,493,855,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,559,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,640,000 after acquiring an additional 64,835 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,844,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,877,000 after acquiring an additional 586,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,400,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,286 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTRA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.87.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA opened at $25.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.23. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.81.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

