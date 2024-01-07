Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Downgraded by Mizuho to Neutral

Mizuho downgraded shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.25.

Crescent Energy Price Performance

CRGY stock opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Crescent Energy has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.94.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $642.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Crescent Energy will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crescent Energy

In related news, insider David C. Rockecharlie bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $56,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $851,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Crescent Energy news, insider David C. Rockecharlie purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.32 per share, for a total transaction of $226,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David C. Rockecharlie purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $56,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 39,591 shares of company stock worth $439,510 over the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crescent Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Crescent Energy by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Crescent Energy by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. 53.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

