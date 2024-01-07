Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Acquires 80 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 567.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $677,860,000 after acquiring an additional 644,578 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $603,465,000 after buying an additional 459,787 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,206,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,973,326,000 after acquiring an additional 335,334 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,823,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.3 %

TDG stock opened at $978.61 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $638.78 and a 1-year high of $1,018.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $964.44 and its 200-day moving average is $902.32. The firm has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.44.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $35.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDG. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $997.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total transaction of $2,587,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael Lisman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $997.51, for a total transaction of $11,970,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,303,250.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total transaction of $2,587,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,167 shares of company stock valued at $109,871,524. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

