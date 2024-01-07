Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Acquires 8,683 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 137.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,683 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sunoco by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sunoco by 1.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sunoco by 60.0% during the third quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Sunoco by 0.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Sunoco by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco stock opened at $58.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.29. Sunoco LP has a 1 year low of $40.81 and a 1 year high of $63.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.15 and a 200-day moving average of $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.842 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

In other news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 7,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $416,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,143,748. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SUN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sunoco from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sunoco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

