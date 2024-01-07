Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 65.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortune 45 LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $76.37 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $78.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.66. The firm has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

